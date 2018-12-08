NRL Trophy goes to Tokoroa

The NRL trophy has landed in New Zealand for the first time and Tokoroa lined the streets to see the coveted award and welcome back their town heroes.

Hundreds came from near and far to meet their idols. The Tokoroa boys were feeling honored to bring back the trophy to the town that raised them.

Joesph Manu said it was an emotional experience. The pair say inspiring the next generation to get ahead is a priority.

They reflected on their up bringing in the small New Zealand town and say it was an honour to be back.

The pair are spending Christmas with family before heading back to the roosters