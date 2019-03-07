Northern Stars shine against Tactix

The Northern Stars continued their winning ways in their latest ANZ Championship clash, with a 65-46 win against the Tactix last night in Auckland.

The Stars have only lost one match this season, the Tactix have only won one.

This was the Northern Stars' first match at home this season and gave their supporters many reasons to cheer on their home side.

The Stars side had the luxury of giving all 10 of their players court time and didn’t skip a beat, excelling from the start to finish.

Te Rarawa descendant Maia Wilson continued to impress, finishing the match with 51 goals from 55 attempts.

She was flanked by former Silver Ferns and star midcourt Temepara Bailey as well as Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, who delivered the majority of ball her way.

The Stars led from the first quarter break by 5 at 16–11 and continued to lead in the second quarter scoring the first three goals.

The Tactix were forced to make changes in the third quarter in the hope of slowing down the Stars attack.

That plan worked with the Stars only winning that quarter by one point, but the Stars had a healthy 10 point lead before the final stanza.

It’s a fast turnaround for the South Island team as they prepare towards their next match this Sunday against the Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse.

The Northern Stars have six days until their next match against the Northern Mystics- a clash of the two Auckland-based teams.

The Mystics are yet to win a match this season.