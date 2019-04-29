Nikorima to the Warriors?

Reports are coming out of Brisbane that Broncos half Kodi Nikorima might be on the move – with Mt Smart and the Warriors being the likely destination.

The Courier-Mail are saying that an offer will be made to Nikorima in the coming days, at least before Thursday night's Broncos game against South Sydney.

It’s not the first time 25-year-old Nikorima has been linked to the Warriors. After Shaun Johnson’s shock departure in December, Nikorima’s name was one of the many being bandied about as a replacement. However, the club signed Penrith reserve-grade player Adam Keighran to fill the gap in the halves roster, then brought up talented youngster Chanel Harris-Tavita into first grade.

Palmerston North-born Nikorima has lived in Brisbane since he was 12, and if these rumours about a shift to the Warriors are true, this will be the first move away from the Broncos club that he signed with as a an 18-year-old.

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has already coached Nikorima while he was in charge of the Kiwis in 2015-16, and his reputation among New Zealand league fans will at least answer some criticism that the club faces for not being able to attract top –drawer talent. In saying that, Nikorima’s form hasn’t been anything to get too excited about this season, with the Broncos off to a shocking two win, five loss start to the season. They did get things somewhat back on track over the weekend with a good 29-6 win over the Sharks.

The Warriors are coming off a promising 13-12 loss to the Storm on Anzac Day, and face the Knights on Sunday at Mt Smart.