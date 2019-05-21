Nikorima key to Warriors' success

Kodi Nikorima has been the answer to the Warriors woes this season. The late addition to the squad has only been on the ground with the New Zealand NRL franchise less than a month but has managed to turn the Warriors' horror season around.

Crafty, skilled and motivated are just a few words to describe the Warriors' newest recruit.

"For me it's just going out there and doing my job for the team and just putting my best foot forward," says Nikorima.

The 25-year-old Kiwi international has hit the ground running, clocking up two wins from two to push the struggling side to tenth place on the NRL ladder.

"If we keep continuing what we have been doing it will go a long way to more results like we have been getting. Since I have been here the energy has been great, we can certainly be better but I'm enjoying my footy at the moment."

Nikorima will be proving his worth this weekend when his Warriors side take on his old Broncos buddies.

"I haven't said too much yet but I'm sure come tomorrow I'll have a chat with the coaching staff and let them know what kind of plays they run."

The Palmerston North-born Nikorima also managed to cross the line against the Panthers in the 57th minute on Friday night, playing a key role in their 30-10 victory in Round 10.

The Warriors take on the Broncos at Mt Smart on Saturday night in the indigenous round.