Ngāti Hine unites at Peeni Wynyard Challenge

Family ties were strengthened this weekend as many flocked to Moerewa for one of the communities biggest occasions, the Peeni Wynyard Memorial Challenge.

Hosted this year by Otiria Marae, the competition links the descendants of Ngāti Hine.

Albert Cash says, “The purpose is for us to celebrate our ancestor Peeni and his words that connect us all as descendants of Ngāti Hine.”

The weather didn't deter these keen Ngāi Kōpaki, Ngāi Te Ara, Ngāti Te Tārawa descendants from representing their marae.

Margie Mathews says, “The main thing is people. People say families come despite the weather, the rain, the wind. Families are here to celebrate the occasion Peeni Wynyard, interrelationships and love.”

Cash says traditions are still alive and it's events like these that bring the generations together for the benefit of their marae.

“Encouraging our children, the elders, and the youth to come together, share thoughts and talk so that our marae can flourish and rise up.”

And Mathews says people travel from all over to be part of the annual event.

“Families come from Auckland and other places to play netball, play rugby. The coordinator of the rugby lives in Auckland but he's come to support the cause.”

While Otiria-Te Rito won the shield, the victory of family unity was felt by all.