Narrow losses for both NZ Hockey teams

By Rahia Timutimu

The Black Sticks men and women have begun their Pro League campaigns with two narrow losses in two very different games against strong Netherlands teams.

The inaugural Pro League features the top nine teams in the world in a home and away series, unfortunately NZ didn't get the start that they wanted.

The men's Black Sticks side found out fast that their opening match was going to be difficult.

Quickly down 3 - 0 in the opening quarter, they fought in the second quarter to equalize scores.

After some back-and-forth play through the second half when both sides had more chances to score points, the Netherlands got themselves a penalty corner in the 45th minute which proved to be the winning play.

The Netherlands won in the end 4 – 3.

In the women's match it was an equally tight game, the first quarter was an even battle ground, with both sides nearly scoring, however the goalkeepers made sure they defended their goals.

The only point was scored in the 38th minute by the Netherlands, to give the world champions the lead and to win eventually by one that one point.

The New Zealand sides will look to get their first win when they host the Belgium men's and women's sides at North Harbour Hockey Stadium on Friday.

