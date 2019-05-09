Naholo latest All Black to head offshore

Waisake Naholo celebrated his 28th birthday yesterday by signing a deal to play for English club London Irish. The All Black winger, who has played 27 tests and scored 16 tries, will join the newly promoted London Irish after this year’s World Cup in Japan.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity of playing in the UK but I'm still very much focused on the present and want to work really hard with the Highlanders to ensure we finish our season on a high," he says.

Naholo has not played for the Highlanders since last month, when he suffered a knee injury during training.

The Fijian-born player's career highlights include winning a Super Rugby title with the Highlanders in 2015 and famously recovering from a broken leg later that year by using traditional Fijian treatment administered by his uncle to make the World Cup squad.

This, however, is not the first overseas contract that Naholo has signed. In February 2015, he signed a deal with French Top 14 club, ASM Clermont Auvergne. Naholo decided to pull out after his excellent form during Super Rugby, which paid off when he made the All Blacks.

London Irish have been on a spending spree now that they are back in the top-flight of English rugby. In addition to Naholo, they have also signed Wallabies Nick Phipps, Curtis Rona and Sekope Kepu for next season.