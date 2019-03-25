Mystics slump to fifth straight loss in ANZ premiership

The Good Oil Tactix have pocketed their second win of this year’s ANZ Championship season, beating the Northern Mystics in Nelson last night 52–48.

The Tactix dominated the first three quarters of the game and kept increasing their lead, not allowing the Mystics a chance to claw back a win.

Take a look back at highlights from Sunday's action as the @TactixNetball held off the fast-finishing @northernmystics in Nelson.



Watch full highlights: https://t.co/wRgBLdgaGq pic.twitter.com/Tg3OoYM4XI — ANZ Premiership (@ANZPremiership) March 24, 2019

Both teams' defence were hard to fault, producing many turnovers. However, the Mystics' shooters couldn’t capitalize on turnover ball. The Tactix led after the first quarter, 14–7.

It didn’t stop there for the wāhine in red, the first four goals went the home side’s way, allowing the Tactix to build a 10 goal lead.

The Mystics defensive trio, Erena Mikaere, Phoenix Karaka and Michaela Sokolich-Beatson played well, keeping tight to the Tactix shooters and making their job as hard as they could.

Changes in the shooting circle proved handy for the home side that continued to lead by 9 points. 26–15 was the score at halftime.

The home side charged in the third quarter with a huge lead going into the final quarter, making it difficult for the visitors and leading before the final quarter by 15 goals.

In Round 6 of the competition four matches will be held at the Trusts Arena in Auckland. The Good Oil Tactix will take on the Te Wānanga o Aotearoa Pulse.

The Mystics will also be playing at the arena and hope a home crowd can help them get their first win when they take on the other Auckland team, the Northern Stars after the Tactix/Pulse match.