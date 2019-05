The Northern Mystics saved their best for the very last after defeating the Pulse last night, 60-54, in Auckland.

It should have been an easy win for the Pulse since they have only been defeated once this season.

Stars of the Mystics' victory included shooter Grace Nweke, attacker Elisapeta Toeava's and Erena Mikaere who came off the bench.

Despite the defeat, the Pulse remains at the top of the ladder.