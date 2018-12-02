Muay Thai couple dream big

It was a love for Muay Thai that brought Karaitiana [17} and Hira [17] together. The WKA Title holders first meet at Tihipuke Muay Thai in 2015, and since then has gone on to become national champs in their respective weight divisions.

“She ended up signing up to the gym and we started talking and became friends, here we are today,” says Karaitiana

It was Karaitiana’s Muay Thai fighting talents that attracted Waimatao to join the gym. After watching Karaitiana train, Hira didn’t hesitate in signing up. Little did the current NZ Champion know at the time she would later share the same love for the sport that has become a way of life for the young couple.

“Most of the time we only get weekends together, as she [Hira] was saying we are on the same path and same direction which is the world stage, she has the same dreams I’ve got and that makes us different to other people, says Karatiana

Karaitiana and Hira are ready to take mix with worlds best. Hira holds Four Titles, National WKA Title, two North Island Regional Titles and the Siam Cup Title

She [Hira] is going in the right direction, she’s collecting titles and going up in ranks,” says Karaitiana

Karaitiana is the current WKA 70kgs NZ Champion after he defeated Whakatane's Robbie Cameron by KO in Round 1 of their match-up at Battle of Waikato in Hamilton.

“At times this sport can be stressful with pressure and always wanting to perform to your best. I just want him [Karaitana] to be happy and achieve his goals, it’s a lot easier said than done achieving goal especially at the world stage and were we want to be its not an easy road” says Hira

This year Hira and Karaitiana were selected for the Muay Thai NZ Blackgloves Squad to represent New Zealand at the Junior IFMA World Championships in Bangkok

Hira says, “We went and the competition level of the other countries was tough, you’ve got Russia, Australia, and literally the competition level is crazy. I don’t think you realise that until you’ve ventured out of New Zealand”

“It meant a lot to me making the New Zealand team for kickboxing, the same thing if someone was to make the All Blacks it will make them proud,” says Karaitiana

Both fighters got the chance to measure their skills against the best in the world with fighter’s completion form almost seventy countries.

Karaitiana says, “The biggest learning point for me which was my mind which every fighter will tell you in the industry is that the mind is your opponent. If you can beat your mind you can beat anyone”

Waimatao Hira - Fight Record:

National WKA Title 60kgs, x2 WKA North Island Regional Titles, Siam Cup Title

12 Fights, 10 wins, 2 Losses

Kristian Karaitiana - Fight Record:

WKA 70kg NZ Champion

15 fights, 7 wins, 7 losses, 1 DQ