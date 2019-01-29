MMA fighter Wilson stops opponent with rear naked choke

MMA fighter Jay-Jay Wilson has defeated Tyler Beneke at Bellator 214 in California over the weekend. In round one of the fight, Wilson managed to pull off a rear naked choke move to win the fight.
Thank you to all of my sponsors that have helped me! You guys are amazing, without you guys I wouldn’t be able to do what I love. I would also like to thank everyone who has been there for me every step of the way. A big shout out to @jorge_guacisextra_farfan thank you for your support. Thanks again everyone! @dreamscapes_by_mgr_inc @gamblersjiujitsuclub @hyperfly @pb_pokehouse
“My manager told me 'if you win this fight they’ll put you in a fight this March'. I went into this fight knowing if I’d put on a show I’d be fighting again soon”.
He adds his recent win has the potential to get an extension on his fight contract.
Te Kāea has followed Jay-Jay Wilson's journey since the Oliver MMA fighter turned professional.