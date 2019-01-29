MMA fighter Wilson stops opponent with rear naked choke

MMA fighter Jay-Jay Wilson has defeated Tyler Beneke at Bellator 214 in California over the weekend. In round one of the fight, Wilson managed to pull off a rear naked choke move to win the fight.

“My manager told me 'if you win this fight they’ll put you in a fight this March'. I went into this fight knowing if I’d put on a show I’d be fighting again soon”.

He adds his recent win has the potential to get an extension on his fight contract.

Te Kāea has followed Jay-Jay Wilson's journey since the Oliver MMA fighter turned professional.