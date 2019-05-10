Mitch Evans back in action in Monaco

Kiwi Formula E driver Mitch Evans (Te Aupōuri) is back in action this weekend at the famous Monaco racing track.

Hopes are high that he can repeat his maiden Formula E victory from last month, when he placed first at the Rome Grand Prix.

Evans, who races for the Jaguar team, is now in his fourth season of the Formula E class and is currently fourth on the standings. Belgian Jerome d'Ambrosio leads the series on 65 points, with the top-four separated by four points on a packed leaderboard.

The 24-year-old Evans has been racing professionally since 2010, and will be looking to emulate the achievements of fellow Kiwi Brendan Hartley, who was a driver for the Red Bull Racing team until late last year.

Formula E is a fully sanctioned class of racing in the FIA. It uses electric cars that are similar to the petrol-powered Formula One class, which race on street circuits around the world.