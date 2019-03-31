Metro Lions celebrate 40 years of American Football

The country's oldest American Football club, the Metro Lions, celebrated their 40th anniversary at the weekend.

Among the former and current players who turned out over the weekend at Auckland's Grey Lynn Park was former San Diego Charger, Mark Nua, who played for the Lions in the early 1980s.

Now based in Sydney, Nua was happy to be back in his stomping ground and the chance to catch up with old friends.

"Looking forward to seeing some of the older guys from back then as well. Catch up on some old war stories. And have a good feed," he says.

It was a stroll down memory lane as Nua recalled his first season with the Lions back in 1981.

"When I joined, it was the first the year with pads, the previous two years was without pads. I just wanted to test myself with the pads on, and learn how to wear a helmet as well. Something completely foreign to us growing up here in New Zealand," Nua adds.

The Metro Lions have undergone many changes over the course of 40 years. Club president Eugene Meredith joined the Lions in 1987. He recalls the team was originally named the Mountain Lions.

"Their colours were white and blue, if I remember correctly. And then later on in the years the Henderson Rangers took the blue colour, so Metro took the black and silver."

They're the colours the club wears to this day, and because they registered their current colour scheme nearly four decades ago, Meredith says the national body had to seek the permission of the Lions when deciding on the national colour scheme.

Graham "Porkbones" Reihana is another veteran of the club who is still very much involved with the club. He stopped playing a few years ago and is now coaching the junior side, however his passion for the game, and the club in particular, is as strong as it ever has been. It is a passion that came about from his very first hit more than 30 years ago.

"Once you actually get the uniforms on and you start hitting, you realise how mean this sport is. Once you get that first, oh you fall in love with the sport," he says.

His first experience in the sport was with the Roskill Rams, and joined the Lions in 1989. He says the big attraction for him was being able to hit, and hurt opponents, within the rules. And as middle line backer, opposition quarterbacks were a particularly attractive target.

As for his nickname, "Porkbones", it's pretty simple, he says.

"I had a pot of pork-bones, watercress, doughboys and Māori bread, and every time we had a function I would bring the pot. Willy Brunt saw that and he said 'OK, we're calling you Porkbones now."

While Mark Nua might be their only NFL player to date, the club has had a number of players go through them on their way to play more familiar forms of football in New Zealand.

Blues prop Alex Hodgman says he benefited a lot from playing with the Lions in his youth, particularly playing on both the defensive and offensive lines where the focus on quick feet.

Being a team based in the inner city suburbs of Auckland, it is unsurprising they have had a number of Mt Albert Grammar students come through their system.

Meredith says, "one of the big names from Metro that we always kind of like throw his name in there is SBW [Sonny Bill Williams]. And we've had a lot of guys gone through Super Rugby, so we got Ben Lam, Steven Luatua. Warriors back rower Isaiah Papali'i has also been known to lace up from time to time."

Porkbones says, "Not only are they smart at Mt Albert Grammar, but they're hard and tough," however he is also quick to point out that his junior squad also contains a handful of students from Mt Albert Grammar."

Shortland Street star, Alex Tarrant is another who has donned the silver and black of the Metro Lions.

While in town this weekend, Sydney based Nua ran a workshop with another former NFL player Chris Maumalaga where they hoped to inspire the next generation of Lions players to pursue any opportunity they get to further their career in the sport.

