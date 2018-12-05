Māori rugby player of year nominees named

New Zealand Rugby has today revealed the nominations for the 2018 ASB Rugby Awards.
Nominated for the team of the year award are the Black Ferns Sevens and the All Blacks Sevens, plus the world number one ranked All Blacks.
Sarah Goss, Rieko Ioane and Codie Taylor are nominated for Māori player of the year.
The awards night will take place on 13 December in Auckland.
The full list of nominees are:
2018 ASB RUGBY AWARD NOMINEES
Sky Television Fan’s Try of the Year – Top Three Finalists
Kelly Brazier (Black Ferns Sevens)
Chris Hala’ufia (St Peter's College)
Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders)
New Zealand Rugby Referee of the Year
Glen Jackson (Bay of Plenty)
Richard Kelly (Taranaki)
Rebecca Mahoney (Wairarapa Bush)
Charles Monro Rugby Volunteer of the Year
Irene Eruera-Taiapa (Horowhenua Kapiti)
Steve Webling (Taranaki)
Kim Wheeler (King Country)
New Zealand Rugby Age Grade Player of the Year
Sam Darry (Canterbury)
Tom Christie (Canterbury)
Risaleaana Pouri-Lane (Tasman)
Kaleb Trask (Bay of Plenty)
Mitre 10 Heartland Championship Player of the Year
Craig Clare (Wanganui)
Brett Ranga (Thames Valley)
Willie Wright (South Canterbury)
Duane Monkley Medal
TJ Faiane (Auckland)
Luke Romano (Canterbury)
Fletcher Smith (Waikato)
Fiao’o Faamausili Medal
Kendra Cocksedge (Canterbury)
Krysten Cottrell (Hawke’s Bay)
Jackie Patea-Fereti (Wellington)
ASB National Coach of the Year
Alama Ieremia (Auckland)
Kieran Kite (Canterbury Women)
Scott Robertson (Crusaders)
ASB New Zealand Coach of the Year
Allan Bunting (Black Ferns Sevens)
Steve Hansen (All Blacks)
Clark Laidlaw (All Blacks Sevens)
Investec Super Rugby Player of the Year
Solomon Alaimalo (Chiefs)
Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders)
Matt Todd (Crusaders)
Tom French Memorial Maori Player of the Year
Sarah Goss (Ngati Kahungunu)
Rieko Ioane (Ngapuhi / Te Whanau a Apanui)
Codie Taylor (Ngati Raukawa / Muaupoko)
Richard Crawshaw Memorial All Blacks Sevens Player of the Year
Scott Curry (Bay of Plenty)
Vilimoni Koroi (Otago)
Regan Ware (Bay of Plenty)
Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year
Michaela Blyde (Bay of Plenty)
Kelly Brazier (Bay of Plenty)
Sarah Goss (Manawatu)
New Zealand Rugby Women’s Player of the Year
Kendra Cocksedge (Canterbury)
Aroha Savage (Counties Manukau)
Selica Winiata (Manawatu)
Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Player of the Year
Kendra Cocksedge (Canterbury)
Richie Mo’unga (Canterbury)
Brodie Retallick (Hawke’s Bay)
Codie Taylor (Canterbury)
adidas National Team of the Year
Auckland
Crusaders
Thames Valley
adidas New Zealand Team of the Year
All Blacks
All Blacks Sevens
Black Ferns Sevens
Steinlager Salver for Outstanding Contribution to New Rugby
Announced on 13 December
NZRPA Kirk Award
Announced on 13 December