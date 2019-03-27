Māori pool master excited to take on the world's best

Matt Edwards of Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Kahu will this weekend realise one of his biggest sporting dreams when the World Pool Masters gets underway in Gibraltar.

The invitation-only event sees 24 of the worlds best 8 ball players compete for $100,000 USD ($140,000 NZD) this weekend in the small British overseas territory, which borders Spain.

"I am super excited!" says Edwards, "It’s always been one of my dreams to play the World Pool Masters since I began playing pool,"

He is the first New Zealander to be invited to the prestigious event. The 31-year-old, who began playing pool as a 12-year-old in Kaiapoi, Canterbury, says he has prepared well.

"I have been practicing every day. I have really dedicated myself to this and have been religious about my training," he says, "Pool is a mentally enduring game, so you have to be mentally and physically prepared."

Edwards has been drawn to play Chris Melling, an opponent he has never played before but is familiar with, in his first game on Saturday morning (NZT).

"He’s one of the best in the world and has won many major championships. I guess you could say I am the underdog but from the way I see it, you're only as good as right now and I know if I bring my game to the table I have as much chance as anyone and it doesn’t matter who you play," the current NZ Open champion says.



Matt Edwards is "super excited" to be playing in the World Pool Masters. Photo/file

"I also carry a strong emotion that I am not just representing myself but Māori people and all of New Zealand."

He hopes to inspire other Kiwi pool players by "putting my best foot forward and showing others it is possible if you believe in yourself and fight hard for your dreams."

Adding to the occasion for Edwards is that fact that his mother will be in the crowd watching him play overseas for the first time.

"In the early years my mother used to take me to all the events around NZ as a junior. Since I have been playing overseas at professional level events, she has never seen me play, apart from on TV or live streams so it’s very special for me to have her come to watch this time."

Edwards says it's his mother's first time travelling to Europe.

"Hopefully we can combine some sightseeing after the event," he says.

He won't have too much time for sightseeing however, following the World Pool Masters he will head to Las Vegas to compete in the WPA Players Championship beginning on April 12, before taking part in the US Open, also in Las Vegas later that month.