Māori Basketball Nationals wraps up in Rotorua

By Heta Gardiner
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

The last hooter has sounded for the Māori Basketball Nationals.

After 4 days, almost 200 teams and thousands of players and spectators, the tournament has drawn to a close. After another successful tournament, the organizing committee now sets its sights on getting the same competition going in the regions.

“The organizing committee has been in discussions about their eventually being regional competitions in the regions, to help encourage a more widespread set of teams.” Said Darrell Pene, one of the tournament organizers.”

The standard has been elevated this year, especially in the open women’s competition, were both Te Arawa and Ngāti Toa have players on Scholarships to play in the United States in their teams, yet were both beaten in the semi-finals. 

“The two teams that played in the final proved their quality.” Said Pene.

