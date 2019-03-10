Māori AFL NZ players want to see more involved

AFL is very popular in Australia, and it's slowly gaining traction here in NZ as well. The AFL NZ Premiership is into its fourth season, and the number of Māori players taking up the sport is growing as well.

Te Kopa Tipene-Thomas has been playing AFL for around 4 years. He isn't the only Māori player in the New Zealand Premiership, and he's encouraging more to give the sport a try, which could lead to a lucrative career down the track, "I've seen a few of my mates, and a few other people before me who have done well, and gone to Australia and made a career for themselves out of it," he says, "so if it's a pathway that Māori's, like young Māori's coming out of school, can take, then why not give it a crack."

Tipene-Thomas (Ngāpuhi), says while the sport involves a lot running, there is one essential skill all players need, "they say in Aussie if you can't kick, you can't play. So if you've got a decent boot on you, you've got a decent crack coming out of high school to give it a go for a career."

He says one thing about the sport he enjoys is the space on offer. With the games often played on cricket ovals, Tipene-Thomas, who played first-five or fullback in rugby says there is a lot more room on the field for players to display their skills. Another Māori player Akuhata King believes his background in rugby league has helped him in his fledgeling AFL career.

Luke Williams (Te Whakatōhea) is another Māori player heading down that pathway. He took up AFL while Pakuranga College, and he quickly revealed his natural talent for the sport, "we went into a junior cup championship for Counties Manukau, our team didn't do too well, but I got picked up for MVP for the tournament," he says. He has since picked up a Rising Star award in the AFL NZ Premiership.

While the likes of Tipene-Thomas, Williams and King have got a relative amount of experience in the Premiership, another Māori player was making his debut today. 16 year old Whangarei Boys High School student Xavier Mexted (Ngāpuhi) turned out for the Northern Suns, alongside Akuhata King, and he already has his sights set on his future, "definitely doing AFL. Go over to Aussie, play in some clubs over there," he said.