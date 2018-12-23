Manuwairere preparing for their first Waka Ama nationals

As much of the country wind down ahead of Christmas, the girls from Manuwairere aim for gold at next month's National Waka Ama Sprints Championship.

Twelve-year-old Abigail Liufalani says they have been training hard this summer, ahead of what will be their first nationals as a team.

She says the only time they'll get a break for Christmas is on "Tuesday."

The team, part of Manukau Outrigger Canoeing Club have come together this year, with members ranging from 10 to 12 years old, they have come from other clubs. Liufalani says coming together "was quite hard in the start, but like we're confident as a team now."

In their short time together, they have tasted success on the water, winning a gold medal at the Gubbi Gubbi competition.

Mercy Fariu is another of the paddlers in the intermediate grade W6 team, she says they constantly talk to each other about "what problems we have. We talk to our coach on what we need to work on."

With more than 60 teams from around the country set to line up on the water in the Intermediate girls' grade next year, these girls know they've got their work set out.

Fariu says, "We need to be active, improving our skills to be better, on a higher stage."

While still young, many of the team have been paddling for four years, and despite the amount of training.

Liufalani says it's not all about winning, "We hope to win, but just have fun out there."