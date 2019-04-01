Maia Wilson reaches 50th game

Stars shooting sensation, 21-year-old Maia Wilson has hit a career milestone, playing 50 games in the ANZ premiership after the latest fixture against regional rivals the Northern Mystics.

Wilson exploded onto the elite netball scene at only 17 with the demeanour of a seasoned professional. She'd already represented New Zealand in basketball, turning down an American scholarship at the University of Idaho and opting to play her motherland's favoured code, netball, instead.

Wilson debuted with the Central Pulse in 2016, her first year out of high school.

A key member of the successful Mount Albert Grammar School side, Wilson proved that she could handle the big time, squaring up against more experienced opponents.

She has come to be known for her unflappable temperament and unwavering accuracy, skills that propelled her to be selected for the country's national side, the Silver Ferns, in her debut year.

She went from strength to strength, being a part of the FAST5 Ferns who won the World Series title in 2016. Wilson was also a key player in the New Zealand Under 21s team who were unbeaten in the World Youth Cup Title in 2017.

Wilson and her team took on their regional rivals, the Northern Mystics, last night in the second Northern Challenge clash, beating the Mystics 64-50 and securing their fifth win for the season.

The win puts them at third place on the table just as the ANZ premiership season reaches its midway point. It's a positive for the team, who wanted to better their standing from last season.

It seems that the injection of experience from Temepara Bailey and Leanna de Bruin has reinvigorated the side, bringing more structure and ease to the team.

21-year-old Holly Fowler made her first start and contributed well to the defensive pressure duo of de Bruin and Storm Purvis which pipped their opponents' shooting momentum and kept a Mystics second quarter comeback at bay. The Stars led 35-26 at half-time.

The Stars used their patience, holding the ball until finding the right opportunities in Temepara Bailey and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan to deliver to the shooting circle.

Ultimately it was this coupled with the relentless defence of de Bruin and Purvis that kept the Stars ahead and ultimately the team came out on top.

Shooting Stats - Mystics:

Grace Nweke 31/42 (74%)

Bailey Mes 15/27 (56%)

Jamie Hume 4/5 (80%)



Shooting Stats - Stars:

Maia Wilson 42/54 (78%)

Ellen Halpenny 12/15 (80%)

Charlee Hodges 10/11 (91%)



MVP: Storm Purvis (Stars)