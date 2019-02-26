Luke to remain a Warrior for now

Warriors CEO Cameron George has confirmed Issac Luke will remain with the Warriors despite Australian reports that Parramatta are considering offering the veteran hooker a lucrative two-year deal.

"I’m not saying something will change in the future, all I’m saying is at this point in time there’s a lot of speculation out there," says George.

It has been reported the deal will be in the realm of $750,000 which is more than the pay-cut deal Luke signed to remain in New Zealand at the end of last season.

George says, "It was nice to sit down with Bully [Luke] yesterday and get insight into what’s going on his side of the fence.”

“I’ve spoken with Bully, I’m confident that will get resolved one way or the other,” says head coach Stephen Kearney, who has signed a contract extension keeping him with the club until the end of the 2022 NRL season.

George confirms the Warriors are yet to receive any interest from other NRL Clubs outside of Luke's commitments with the Warriors this season.