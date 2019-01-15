Letele to conduct world's biggest boot camp

Fitness enthusiasts are being encouraged to attend what is hoped would be the world's biggest boot camp at Eden Park next month.

Boxer turned health campaigner David Letele will host the free workout which will also serve as an attempt for the most people performing a simultaneous frog squat.

Letele says, “The world record attempt is a bit of fun but the most important thing is for people to get out there, get active and help spread the message that obesity and its negative health impacts can be overcome.”

Letele has endured his own fitness journey. He once weighed 200kgs. He now sits at 106kgs and has dedicated his life to battling New Zealand's obesity epidemic.

“I’m living proof that obesity can be overcome,” Letele said. “At my largest I was really physically and mentally unwell. I hated my life and couldn’t see a way forward. But I’ve managed to turn things around and others can too.

"That’s what this event is about – spreading the message that obesity and its negative health consequences can be overcome."

Letele hopes several thousand would attend the event.

“This is a chance for people to really make a statement that Kiwis’ health is important. And it’s also a chance to have some fun doing it – not to mention set foot on a hallowed turf where some of the greatest moments in New Zealand sport have unfolded.”

Eden Park Chief Executive Officer Nick Sautner says the stadium is committed to greater utilisation of the stadium and its facilities for the benefit of the local and wider community. The World’s Biggest Boot Camp is a good example of that.

“Throughout the past 116 years Eden Park has brought Kiwis together to enjoy experiences and witness some of our country’s most memorable sporting moments,” Sautner said.

“New Zealand’s national stadium is proud to be a community facility and support fantastic initiatives like this one.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming crowds onto our historic ground and encouraging them to get active with their friends and families whilst challenging yet another world record at Eden Park!”

The event is being backed by a host of Kiwi sporting icons including former Blues captain Keven Mealamu, former Warriors captain Monty Betham and former Kiwis captain Ruben Wiki.

Last year, Letele, also known as Brown Butterbean, was nominated for the New Zealander of the Year award.