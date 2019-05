World No.5 Joelle King has taken out the top spot at the inaugural Manchester Open by defeating Welsh opponent Tesni Evans.

The Ngāti Porou descendant battled head-to-head throughout the match but managed to push ahead with 11-8, 11-2,11-4 to win.

The tournament has been a good stepping for King leading up to the British Open next week.

The Manchester victory also marks King's 13th tournament triumph.