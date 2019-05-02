King remains in world's top squash rankings

Ngāti Porou squash pro Joelle King has remained in the world’s top players in the latest rankings from the PSA tour overnight.

King is still the No.5 ranked player behind world No.1 Raneem El Welily followed by three more Egyptians and then Frenchwoman, Camile Serme at four.

Kiwi-team mate Paul Coll has dropped one spot from fifth to sixth, but remains in a close battle with the two players directly ahead of him.

The top four places in men’s rankings are all held by Egyptians with Ali Farag at one.

The second-ranked Kiwi male is Campbell Grayson who recently won the Irish Open and is 42nd in the world while Amanda Landers-Murphy is 41st in the women’s rankings.

All four Kiwis are building up to the prestigious British Open in Hull starting May 20.

King and Landers-Murphy also set to play in the PSA silver Manchester Open women’s event on May 9-13.

