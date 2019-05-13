King advances to Manchester Open final

World No.5 Joelle King has advanced to the final of the inaugural Manchester Open after defeating US player Amanda Sobhy.

The Ngāti Porou descendant battled head-to-head throughout the match but managed to push ahead with a 17-15 win.

The overall score 17-15, 11-5, 11-8 in 39 minutes.

King gave credit to her opponent, "It’s no secret that Amanda has been coming back strong this year."

She says, "I know what it’s like to be chasing those top girls and she has proven that she is worthy of her top eight ranking again."

“Overall this week, I’ve been feeling mentally quite good. Even in my other matches if I had lapses, I was able to close out in the business end and I guess that is one of my strengths when I’m playing well.

“I was down in the first and I was able to claw my way back and take a crucial first game and I’m pretty happy with my mental performance."

King will face Welsh player Tesni Evans for the title after Evans toppled the top seed Nour El Tayeb in the semi.

King has a 3-2 head-to-head record including their last match earlier this year where she won in four games.

The Manchester Open is ideal build-up for King towards the British Open starting May 20.