King advances in British Open

Joelle King defeats Low Wee Wen in just 28 mins - Photo / @BOSquash

After a first-round bye, Joelle King scored her first win to progress in the British Squash Open in Hull overnight.

King seeded fifth for the tournament eased through against Malaysia's Low Wee Wern in straight games 11-6, 11-4, 11-9 in just 28 minutes.

King, who also won the Manchester Open last week, was always wary of her opponent after having a long history against the Malaysian. Evening session kicks off with a win for @Joelle_King ...



[5] Joelle King (Nzl) 3-0 Low Wee Wern (Mas) 11-6, 11-4, 11-9 (28m) pic.twitter.com/9RytwLeEMT — British Open Squash (@BOsquash) May 21, 2019

"I think sometimes when you win a title it is easy to relax, so my main goal this week was to have a couple of days off and then reset. The British Open is the one, along with the World Champs, that we want to win. I'm just trying to play my best squash and we will see how far I get through the tournament," she says.

King is fully aware of the history of the tournament for New Zealand noting Dame Susan Devoy's previous British Squash Open win.

"Susan [Devoy] is definitely not shy about reminding us all how many times she won it! All the players that have won it, it's no easy feat to make it to the final, let alone get over the hurdle of winning this title, so hopefully one day," says King.