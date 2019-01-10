Keeping the whānau golf legacy alive

Kahu Tataurangi, who is the son of NZ golf champion Phil Tataurangi, is following in his father's footsteps. The 18-year-old is making his third appearance at the Māori Golf tournament in Taupō.

"It's just great being able to play alongside the adults and everything like that I mean especially for the kids who are playing in the senior division and you get a lot of experience from the older players who have played in it a lot longer than we have. It's been a lot of fun," he says.

Philip Tataurangi, who was inducted into the Māori golf Hall of Fame in 2018, says, "The way he's taken on the sport is bloody tough and can serve up its challenging days and he's had a couple of those this week as well."

"Very rarely you have a situation where your children want to follow in the same vocation which you choose and he's fallen in love with golf."

Phil Tataurangi's career highlights include being a member of the New Zealand team who won the World Amateur Teams' Title (Eisenhower Trophy) in 1992, the Australian PGA (1996) and the Invensys Classic PGA Tour event in 2002.

"I've always looked up to my father always liked to follow in his footsteps and what he's achieved and go further", he says.

Kahu also plays cricket professionally. In 2016 he made his debut for the Counties Manukau team. But it seems his main focus now is golf.