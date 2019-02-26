Kearney re-commits to Warriors

Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney has signed a contract extension that will see him stay with the club until the end of the 2022 NRL season.

“It means me working really hard to ensure I do everything possible to help with the group of people we have here at the footy club,” said Kearney.

“He has a really strong and connecting relationship with the playing group. He doesn’t walk away from accountability, he has some high standards,” said George.

Kearney adds the decision to stay with the Warriors was the right choice despite his family living in Australia. He will continue to commute to and from Auckland to Brisbane to see family, something he has done since first signing in 2017.

“The only one I'v'e had discussion's with was my wife [Piri] that was the most important discussion”

Warriors CEO Cameron said Kearney's commitment to the club comes at a good time for the Auckland based NRL franchise.

Kearney is no stranger to long term commitment. In 2008 he signed a nine-year term as Kiwi coach. in this time he went on to guide the Kiwis to three major titles – the World Cup in 2008 and the Four Nations in 2010 and 2014.

“It’s important for the club to have consistency and stability in so many different areas on and off the field,” said George

The former Kiwis coach first signed with the Warriors as head coach in 2017 after stints as assistant coach at Brisbane Broncos [2013-2016], head coach at Parramatta [2011-2012] and assistant coach at Melbourne Storm [2006-2010].