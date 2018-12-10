Kearney made commitment to Johnson

Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney has responded to former Warriors playmaker Shaun Johnson’s claims he disliked the 28-year-old. Kearney spoke to media for the first time since Johnson’s departure.

Kearney wants to stay clear of Johnson’s recent comments saying he had fallen out of favour with the Warriors coach.

“I’m not going to get into the 'he said she said' carry on,” says Kearney.

Johnson claims his former Kiwis and Warriors coach Kearney 'didn't like him'.

Today Kearney had made it very clear the club had made a commitment to Johnson in the club's interest.

“We’ve made it very clear we were committed to Shaun for 2019. He has a contract with a footy club, however, I was going to help him be better at his job.”

On November 28, Warriors CEO Cameron George announced halfback Shaun Johnson had requested and been granted a release from the last year of his contract.

When asked how his former playmaker would fare with the Sharks, Kerney admitted Johnson would do well. “I think he’ll do a great job there [Sharks].”

Kearney adds he wants to put this to rest as his looks for Johnson’s replacement for next season.