Johnson and Warriors part ways

Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George today announced halfback Shaun Johnson has requested and been granted a release from the last year of his contract in 2019.

Johnson's time at the Warriors has been the source of speculation for several weeks now, when the club announced he was free to explore his options.

Yesterday it was reported in the NZ Herald that he had asked for an immediate release. Today that release was granted.

“Yesterday [head coach] Stephen Kearney, [recruitment manager] Peter O’Sullivan and I met with Shaun and his manager Peter Brown,” says George.

“During the meeting Shaun clearly demonstrated to us that he didn’t want to be at the club in 2019.

“On the basis of what Shaun told us, we are not going to compromise our culture on and off the field with people who do not wish to represent our club, members and fans in the way we expect.

“Everything we do is about the club being first and what’s best for our future, our development and ultimately our results.

“While it’s disappointing it has come to this, we must acknowledge the contribution Shaun has made to the Vodafone Warriors. We’re proud of what he has achieved at the club and wish him the best for the future.”

Johnson made his Vodafone Warriors first grade debut in 2011, making the NRL Grand Final that year. His Warriors career finishes after 162 appearances, and 917 points.