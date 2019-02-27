Joelle King cruises into quarter finals in Chicago

New Zealand world No.3 Joelle King has made it through to the quarter-finals of the PSA World Squash Championships in Chicago.

King put up an impressive straight victory against her opponent from Hong Kong, Joey Chang.

King defeated 18th seed Chang 11-7, 11-9, 15-13 in 31 minutes in the opening match of day four of the tournament.

The win now means King has matched her 2017 performance in making the last eight of the tournaments.

She will now go on to play either Camille Serme of France or Nicol David of Malaysia.

The first two games were straight forward for King, however she struggled at times during the third, with her opponent winning four points in a row to hold an 8-4 lead before King made a come back.

Chang then managed game balls three occasions, but King held strong to eventually win the set and match.

“It was nice to be on the glass today, nice to feel to the vibe out there. It’s cold outside, so it took a little while for the ball to warm. I’m just glad to get one under the belt today really.

That last game can be the horror game when you’re up 2-love, please to close it down in the end and get off the court,” King says.