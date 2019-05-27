Joelle King bows out in British Open quarters

Kiwi squash player Joelle King’s run at the British Open came to an end over the weekend, going down in her quarter-final to Egypt’s Nour El Tayeb.

While the 11-8, 11-3, 11-6 result will be disappointing for the Ngāti Porou player, it is an improvement on last year’s British Open where she lost in the second round.

Earlier this month, the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist was victorious in the Manchester Open, where she beat Welsh player Tesni Evans.

El Tayeb paid tribute to her opponent, saying, “Joelle has been playing really well recently, that’s why I went into the match with no pressure. I think she has been playing better than I have throughout the whole season.

“Thankfully, I was able to hold onto my level. I don’t think Joelle was playing at her best today and I took full advantage of that.”

Meanwhile, fellow Kiwi 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Paul Coll played out a five-game thriller to become the first Kiwi male to make the semis of the tournament since Ross Norman in 1989.

Coll won an epic 11-3, 5-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-6 victory in 74 minutes and faced world No.1 Ali Farag (Egypt) for a spot in the final.

The New Zealander put up a gallant fight in the semi, but was beaten in the end in a five-game marathon, 10-12, 11-7, 11-4, 10-12, 11-7.

The tournament was eventually won by two Egyptians, Mohamed El Shorbagy with the men's, while Nouran Gohar took out the women’s title.