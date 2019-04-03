It's back to basics for the Warriors

Round three of the NRL saw the Warriors drop even further on the NRL ladder, with the team now sitting at a dismal twelfth place. Forward Tohu Harris says if he and his boys want to get back up again there's only one thing to do- go back to basics.

"We've got to make sure that we're crossing the t's and dotting the i's and making sure we're doing all those little things each and every week," says Harris.

The Warriors have copped two straight losses, the latest against an overpowering Manley Sea-Eagles side which resulted in a 12-46 walloping.

"We're definitely disappointed with our performance, disappointed with the last two weeks. We're a better team than what the last two games have shown," says the second-rower.

The Warriors are looking to get back up against the Gold Coast Titans, who have performed even more poorlyin the opening of the 2019 season, losing all of their last three fixtures, putting them in 16th place.

However, Harris says that he and his team need to be vigilant as the Titans will be looking to get a win under their belt when they take the field on Friday.

"The Titans are in the same position. They're a better team than the last three games and they'll fight for everything they get."

Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney has made a number of changes to the starting side. Chanel Harris-Tavita is set to make his debut at stand-off.

Kearney, Harris and the rest of the team will be hoping that the injection of new blood in to the starting line-up will give them the boost that need to get back on par.

"We have high expectations here at the club and every single player wants to meet those expectations."

The Warriors play the Gold Coast Titans this Friday, 8pm at Mt. Smart Stadium.