Inspirational wahine māori to motivate Māori Ferns

Stories to some of the most admired women in Māori history will be shared with Māori Ferns players to help embrace mana wahine as the side prepares to take on the Australian Indigenous women’s side in Melbourne.

"The late Māori Queen Te Arikinui [Te Atairangi Kaahu] Whina Cooper, Princess Te Puea [Herangi] are just a few of the Icons these players have been encouraged to research," says Hammond Matua

The James Cook Māori teacher Hammond Matua says the idea to share stories with players was well received.

"When players arrived at the wānanga, they only see photos, but post wānanga they’ve been able to put a story to these amazing women"

He adds that the influence of these stories has had a positive effect on the camp, with many players reconnecting with their cultural identity.

"Our job is to create a pathway for our players abroad in Australia and New Zealand that enables players to reconnect with their culture"

Head Coach Rusty Matua has named Rona Peters and Krystal Rota as co-captains for the All Stars match against the Australian Indigenous women's team.

30-year-old Peters played for the Brisbane Broncos in last year's inaugural NRL Women's competition, she also debuts for the Queensland Women's side in 2016.

The Rota is a former Kiwi Ferns who played for the Warriors Women's team last season. A shoulder injury has forced current Kiwi Ferns co-captain Honey Hireme to pull out of the squad.