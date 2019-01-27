Topic: Rugby League

Inspirational wahine māori to motivate Māori Ferns

By Tamati Tiananga

Stories to some of the most admired women in Māori history will be shared with Māori Ferns players to help embrace mana wahine as the side prepares to take on the Australian Indigenous women’s side in Melbourne.

"The late Māori Queen Te Arikinui [Te Atairangi Kaahu] Whina Cooper, Princess Te Puea [Herangi] are just a few of the Icons these players have been encouraged to research," says Hammond Matua   

The James Cook Māori teacher Hammond Matua says the idea to share stories with players was well received.

"When players arrived at the wānanga, they only see photos, but post wānanga they’ve been able to put a story to these amazing women"

 He adds that the influence of these stories has had a positive effect on the camp, with many players reconnecting with their cultural identity.   

"Our job is to create a pathway for our players abroad in Australia and New Zealand that enables players to reconnect with their culture"

Head Coach Rusty Matua has named Rona Peters and Krystal Rota as co-captains for the All Stars match against the Australian Indigenous women's team.  

30-year-old Peters played for the Brisbane Broncos in last year's inaugural NRL Women's competition, she also debuts for the Queensland Women's side in 2016.

The Rota is a former Kiwi Ferns who played for the Warriors Women's team last season.  A shoulder injury has forced current Kiwi Ferns co-captain Honey Hireme to pull out of the squad.  

 

Related stories: Rugby League

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    22 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community