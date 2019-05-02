"I think it's pōrangi to be honest"

By Te Kuru o te Marama Dewes
  • Auckland

If you're thinking about streaking, think again - says security guard Hira Newton from Maniapoto, who has been dealing with streakers for 10 years. 

"I've got morals, I've got kids and I wouldn't want to take them to an event where they can see a guy running around naked, so I'd probably tackle him even if I wasn't a security guard just because I have girls.  I really despise them, I think it's pōrangi to be honest."

With a rugby league background, Hira Newton specialises in security, dealing with streakers at public events.  On one occasion at a certain rugby competition, he completed over 50 tackles before lunch.

"The last one I did was kind of sad because all the guys that were meant to tackle couldn't tackle at all...so I had to come on and show them how it's done."

Newton has been in security for 10 years.  He sees his role as a kaitiaki and as a positive path to enable Māori.

"The fact that I can bring whānau in, show them a new life- stuff they've never seen before, watching them excel, getting their security license, it's humbling to watch them move on to other security companies, or even higher."

Newton has a message for potential streakers.

“For streakers, I think it's silly, if they want to streak there's other places they can do it.  It's 2019, why do you want to do that silly stuff for?  I think it's disgusting to be honest.”

He says it's about keeping families safe and allowing people to enjoy the occasion.

More in Auckland

Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox