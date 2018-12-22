Huntly's Dixon receives Black Belt in Karate

In October of this year, Danielle Dixon successfully completed the IKO Black Belt Nidan Grading in Drury, Auckland.

"It's a dream come true to received my black belt. The process really tested me," says Dixon.

It was a grilling seven hours for Dixon and club member Christine Gillard who also gained her black belt that was run by Sensei Rhendy Visser, Shihan Stephen and Diane Takiwa.

"As they say behind every strong man is a stronger women, she's been that all along. For me I just needed to push her [Dixon] further into the light," says McKinnon.

Dixon adds, "A total of twenty-six fighters participated in the black belt grading".

Dixon joins the Huntly Dojo's teachers group of black belt's following in the footsteps of her partner Sensei Lucas, mother-in-law Sensei Lorraine and husband Sensei Edwin 'Buster' McKinnon to become a Shodan.

"I started when I was 13years old, I’ve been doing the Kyokushin Karate for twenty-one years", says Dixon

Mother-in-law Lorraine and husband Edwin 'Buster' McKinnon are proud of Danielle's achievement.

"Each belt is a privilege and honour but your main goal is the black belt or Shodan, we’re wrapped”

