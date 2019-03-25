Hourigan wins Cancun tennis title

Paige Hourigan has won her first singles title of the year, beating Colombian María Camila Osorio Serrano 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the Cancun Tennis Bowl in Mexico.

Hourigan, New Zealand's number one tennis player, continued her form throughout the tournament, where she didn't drop a set all week.

17-year-old Osorio Serrano, who had defeated Hourigan in their only previous match in 2017, made the Tuwharetoa star work for the title, going game for game in the first set before Hourigan was able to break her serve late in the set.

Hourigan then had to fight back from from three games down in the second set, winning six games on the trot to secure her second professional title.

While Cancun is one of Mexico's leading holiday destinations, Hourigan won't have too much time to relax with her next tournament set to get underway there again overnight tonight (NZT).