Hourigan into second professional tennis final

Hourigan advances to Cancun final - Photo / File

A straight sets 6-3, 6-4 semi-final victory over Lou Brouleau of France sees New Zealand number 1 Paige Hourigan into the final of the Cancun Tennis Bowl in Mexico overnight.

The tournament 4th seed, Hourigan will face 2nd seed Colombian Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in the final tonight.

A win in Cancun will earn Hourigan her second ITF singles title to add to the title she won in Corroios, Portugal in July 2018.

Brouleau, however, got one back over the Tūwharetoa tennis star shortly afterwards, when she and Swiss teammate Tess Sugnaux defeated Hourigan and American Rasheeda McAdoo, in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in the doubles final.



Paige Hourigan in a training hit out against Venus Williams at the ASB Classic in January - Photo/File

It was Hourigan's 4th doubles final of the year, and her first finals loss, having previously won in Singapore in January, Surprise, USA in February and earlier this month in Irapuato, Mexico.

