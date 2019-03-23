Hourigan makes it to Cancun semis

New Zealand tennis No. 1 Paige Hourigan has won her way through to the semi-finals of the ITF 04A tournament in Cancun, Mexico overnight.

The Tūwharetoa player defeated American Pamela Montez in the quarterfinal in straight sets 6-2, 7-5.

The 4th seeded Kiwi earlier beat Paula Kania of Poland in the opening round, 6-3, 6-1.

She will play Frenchwoman Lou Brouleau in the semi final tonight for a place in the final.

Meanwhile, Hourigan and doubles partner Rasheeda McAdoo (USA) will play Brouleau and Tess Sugnaux (Switzerland) in the doubles final in Cancun tonight.