Hireme finalist for Kiwi Ferns Player of the Year

Women's league champ and Ngāti Raukawa descendant Honey Hireme has been named a finalist for Kiwi Ferns Player of the Year.

"I don't really chase the awards, more than anything I'd happily chase wins," says Hireme

Year after year, she has been nominated for regional, national and international awards, but Hireme says the support she's received during her professional career is what's important for her.

"It's special, rugby league is one of my most favorite games."

Hireme is fortunate to still be playing league. This year the veteran player was named co-captain for the Kiwi Ferns.

“Being nominated in a small way is being able to give back to those people who’ve supported me this season.”

And she doesn't intend on slowing down. This year she signed with St George in the inaugural NRL Women's competition.

The 36-year-old has her sights set on playing in the NRL women's competition next season and the 2021 World Cup in England.

"I’ll defiantly be involved with an NRL club next season."

Hireme said the other two finalists, NRL Grand-Final Player of the Match Kimiora Nati and powerhouse prop Aieshaleigh Smalley were also stand-outs this season.

The winners will be announced on Sky Television's Kiwi League Show and NZRL social media platforms.