Herbert retained in strong looking Warriors line-up

Patrick Herbert has been rewarded for his excellent debut in the Warriors’ narrow Anzac Day loss to the Storm, with coach Stephen Kearney retaining the centre for their match against the Knights this Sunday.

Herbert’s elevation means Solomone Kata drops back to the reserves, and will likely not make the match day 17.

The team also sees a return (on paper at least) for captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Blake Green.

The pair were the centre of a controversy last week when Kearney named both in the team to face the Storm, then ruled both out the following day.

Kearney was accused of misleading the media and fans, however, that was somewhat overshadowed in the end by the composite Warriors team putting in the best Anzac Day performance in years.

Elsewhere, Isaiah Papali’i stays in the second row, with Adam Blair providing experience on a bench which also includes hooker Nathaniel Roache and prop Bunty Afoa. Blair heads into this weekend’s encounter just four games short of joining the NRL’s 300-game club.

It’s been a busy week at Mt Smart, with rumours that Kodi Nikorima will be signed becoming a reality. He will likely partner Green in the halves as soon as he is available to take the field, and has played his last game for the Broncos, the team he signed with as an 18-year-old.

The Warriors and Knights are both on four points after seven rounds of the 2019 NRL season, with the Knights 11th on points for and against, while the Vodafone Warriors are 12th.

