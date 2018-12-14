Hansen to resign from ABs after 2019 Rugby World Cup

All Blacks Head Coach, Steve Hansen, has announced his resignation from New Zealand’s beloved All Blacks squad.

He will be stepping down after the 2019 Rugby World Cup to spend more time at home with his family.

Hansen has been head coach of the All Blacks since 2012 and prior to that was an Assistant Coach for eight years.

He says stepping down after the World Cup is the right time for him.

“I think change after the Rugby World Cup will bring a new outlook for the team and it'll be time for someone else to enhance the legacy of the All Blacks."

Hansen says people in his position are the only ones who can understand the sacrifice their families make and believes it is now his time to give back to them after these past 16 years.

My family has given me unreserved love and support over the last 16 years and I feel it's now time to make them the sole focus."

He says while the last 16 years have been a privilege, he looking forward to the next 12 months ahead of him and the team.

“We'll be attempting to do something that has never been done before - to win three consecutive Rugby World Cups. I'm highly motivated by that, as is the whole group, and we're really looking forward to it."

Hansen said he hadn't made any decision on his future at this stage and his focus was on preparing for the 2019 season.

All Blacks Chairman Brent Impey says, "On behalf of the New Zealand Rugby Board, I'd like to thank Steve for his enormous contribution to our national game. He's hugely respected, clear in his views, and will leave the job as one of the greatest ever All Blacks coaches.”

"On behalf of New Zealand Rugby, we congratulate Steve, his wife Tash and his family on his contribution to New Zealand Rugby - and the contribution he'll continue to make in 2019 - and we all look forward to what next year will bring," says Impey.