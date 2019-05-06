Hākinakina - Weekend sports roundup 6/5

NRL

It’s not a great Monday if you’re a footy fan from Tāmaki Makaurau, unfortunately. First off, the Warriors once again slumped to a bad loss at home, going down 36-18 to the Newcastle Knight yesterday. Latest signing Kodi Nikorima watched on as his new team were pounded up the middle from start to finish by the big Knights pack, and then turned around time and time again by the kicking game of Mitchell Pearce.

The game really showed that while Nikorima may be a big name signing, his presence isn’t going to help much where the Warriors really need it. Also, it probably will start to open a few question about just how safe Stephen Kearney’s job is.

Elsewhere in the NRL, the Sharks beat the Storm 20-18 in Cronulla, which knocked the defending premiers off the top of the ladder. That spot is now taken by the Roosters. Who thrashed the Tigers 42-12. Other results saw the Cowboys beat the Titans 28-14, the Raiders beat the Panthers 30-12, the Sea Eagles beat the Bulldogs 18-10, and the Eels beat the Dragons 32-18,

Super Rugby

There were two draws over the weekend, firstly the Crusaders scored a late converted try by Mitch Hunt to make the final score 21-all against the Sharks in Christchurch on Friday night. Saturday was a double-header starting in Wellington, and for the first 20 minutes the Hurricanes look like they were going to destroy the Rebels, racing out to a 26-0 lead with four very impressive tries.

Except, for some reason, they decided to ease right off and let the Rebels right back into the game. The Canes only scored three more points, making the final score 29-19 – which would’ve been closer had Quade Cooper not missed a sitter from in front of the posts late in the game.

The match of the round was in Dunedin on Saturday night, where the Highlanders and Chiefs fought out a sensational 31-all draw. Both sides were determined to run the ball from everywhere, so if you get a chance to see the highlights, do yourself a favour a give them a watch. The Chiefs looked down and out with the score 28-12 with 20 minutes to go, but came roaring back to level the scores through a try to prop Angus Ta’avao.

Meanwhile, rumours of this season being the one where the Blues got themselves back on track seem pretty unfounded after they lost to the Brumbies 26-21. That’s now three losses in a row for the Blues, who now face the Hurricanes this Friday at Eden Park.

In other games, the Reds beat the Sunwolves 32-26, the Bulls beat the Waratahs 28-21 and Los Jaguares beat the Stormers 30-25.

ANZ Netball Premiership

Super Sunday saw an upset in Invercargill, where the Tactix got a 53-48 win over the Stars. It was the perfect way to celebrate Tactix captain Jane Watson’s 100th game for the team, and did some serious damage to the Stars’ chances of taking the crucial third spot on the ladder. 1.96m Tactix shooter Ellie Bird dominated her end of the court today with a match-winning 47 goals from 53 attempts.

In the other two games, the Pulse held off the Magic 53-45 and the Steel overcame the Mystics 69-58. The Pulse still lead the competition, with the Steel second. The two sides meet tonight, in what will likely be a preview of the final.