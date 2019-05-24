Hākinakina - Weekend sports preview - May 24

NRL

Warriors v Broncos, 7:30pm Saturday, Mt Smart Stadium

It’s back to the future for the Warriors on Saturday night, as they commemorate their 25 years in the NRL. They take on the Brisbane Broncos in a replay of their first ever game, which was way back in 1995.

Key storyline: Kodi Nikorima was a controversial signing when he joined the club a few weeks ago, but he’s only been good luck since. The Warriors have won two in a row, but now Nikorima faces his old club on his new ground.

Will it be sweet or stink? This will be a sweet game to watch, because the Broncos have overcome a shocking start to the season themselves to record two very good victories in their last couple of outings. Prediction: Warriors by 2 and the hype train to start up again.

Elsewhere in the NRL the Panthers got their season back on track with a 16-10 win over the Eels last night. Tonight the Sea Eagles play the Titans and the Knights play the Roosters. Saturday night sees the Raiders v Cowboys and top placed Rabbitohs v Tigers. Then on Sunday the last two games of the round are the Bulldogs v Storm and Dragons v Sharks.

Super Rugby

Chiefs v Reds, 7:35pm tonight, Waikato Stadium

The once again injury-ravaged Chiefs kick us off in the weekend’s rugby action with their last game in Hamilton for the year.

Key storyline: Sam Cane is back on the blindside for the Chiefs, which will mean the Reds will be waking up sore tomorrow. The loose forwards have been one of the bright spots for the Chiefs this year, and despite the amount of players that have had to sit out, they’ve always been able to replace them with quality – case in point, a current All Black.

Will it be sweet or stink? This should give the Chiefs fans something to cheer about, the Reds aren’t up to much and should roll over for a home victory. Prediction: Chiefs by 6

Crusaders v Blues, 7:35pm Saturday, Christchurch Stadium

Key storyline: Can the Crusaders bounce back after a draw in Cape Town and some unsavoury off-field rumours? Also the news that they may well be changing their name is another distraction that they’ll have to overcome, as well as a Blues team buoyed by their win over the Chiefs last weekend.

Wil it be sweet or stink? There is a chance the Blues can break up the pattern of Crusaders home games, which sees them put on a two or three try burst sometime in the second half. Prediction: But the Crusaders will win by 10

Stormers v Highlanders, 1:05am Sunday, Newlands Stadium

Key storyline: This is a must win match for the Highlanders, who need it to realistically keep their playoff hopes alive. However the Stormers are now playing some very good footy at home now, so this won’t be easy.

Will it be sweet or stink? While it won’t be easy, it probably won’t be an easy watch. The Stormers are very conservative, so if they get the Highlanders into an arm wrestle expect plenty of scrums and kicking. Prediction: Stormers by 12

ANZ Netball Premiership

There’s only one game left before the grand final, and it’s not till next Wednesday when the Steel and Stars play their elimination final in Invercargill.