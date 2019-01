The Halberg Foundation has today announced nine sporting highlights for New Zealand's Favourite Sporting Moment of 2018.

One of the highlights included as a finalist is Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck receiving an impromptu haka led by Warriors Hooker Isaac Luke immediately after Tuivasa-Sheck's emotional acceptance speech winning the Dally M medal Award.

The winner will be announced next month at the 56th Halberg Awards night in Auckland.