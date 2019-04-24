Green named in Warriors team for Anzac Day clash

Halfback Blake Green will make a welcome return for the Warriors against the Melbourne Storm, with the team reeling from their 17-10 home loss to the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday night.

Green’s presence was sorely missed in the lacklustre effort, and the pressure is now on the Warriors to pick up their first away win of the year. However, it will be no easy feat – the Storm are currently top of the table with five wins, and will be hurting after their dramatic 21-20 golden point loss to the Sydney Roosters last Friday.

In another backline reshuffle, Gerard Beale moves to the wing to replace the injured David Fusitu’a, and Peta Hiku comes into centre after filling Green’s spot on the weekend.

The Warriors have named an extended bench, given the injury concerns over skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Solomone Kata. Reserve grade players Hayze Perham and Patrick Herbert stand to take their places if the two influential players are ruled out before the 10pm NZT kickoff on Thursday night.

The match against the Storm is part of the NRL’s annual Anzac Day fixtures, with the Roosters and St George-Illawarra Dragons set to play the earlier game at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Warriors team: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2 Gerard Beale, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7 Blake Green, 8 Agnatius Paasi, 9 Issac Luke, 10 Leeson Ah Mau, 11 Adam Blair, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Lachlan Burr

Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga, 15 Isaiah Papali’I, 16 Bunty Afoa, 17 Nathaniel Roache

Reserves: 18 Hayze Perham, 20 Leivaha Pulu, 21 Patrick Herbert, 22 Chris Satae