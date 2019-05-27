Golden girl: Carrington makes it three wins at World Cup

It’s been a huge weekend for canoeist Lisa Carrington (Ngāti Awa, Rongomaiwahine), who has won three gold medals at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup in Poznan, Poland.

Carrington added to yesterday's K1 200 title with victory in the K1 500 final and she then teamed up with Kayla Imrie, Aimee Fisher and Caitlin Ryan to win the K4 500 final.

It was a dominant showing in the K1 500 final, which she won by over two boat lengths against a strong field. It was an especially sweet victory, given that she had not won a final in that event since 2015.

However, it was another day at the office in the K1 200. It’s an event that she has not lost a race in for seven years, which has brought her two Olympic gold medals. Carrington had only a couple of hours’ break before teaming up with Imrie, Fisher and Ryan to beat France and host nation Poland in a thrilling finish to the K4 500m gold.

“It’s awesome to be out there and have such tough competition. The standard of paddlers is so awesome, so it’s nice to be able to be out there and compete against those girls.” Carrington said.

She is building nicely towards the upcoming ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, which will be held in Szeged, Hungary, in August. Carrington will also be a hot favourite to bring home more gold at next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.