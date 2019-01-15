George set to fight for Asia title

Hamilton boxer Cairo George is set to fight for the WBC Silver Asia title.

The 28year-old super lightweight will fight Reymond Yanong on March the 29th in Singapore for the World Boxing Council Asian Boxing Council Silver Super Lightweight Title.

George came into contention to fight for the title after he defeated Gusti Elnino from Indonesia in September.

Late last year George made a return to the ring with a match facing boxer Robert Kopa Palue on the Roar of Singapore 5 boxing event.

In preparation for his fight, he called on current UFC fighter Luke Jumeau and local fighter Matt Vaile.

George made his debut in 2012 against Saili Tofilau. He has gone on to build an impressive record 15 wins and only one loss.

But the top New Zealand welterweight boxer says it hasn't been an easy journey.