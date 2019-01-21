George ready for sixth title fight

Boxer Cairo George set to step into the ring for sixth title fight in his career across three divisions.

The former New Zealand will face a top ranked fighter from the Philippines for the vacant WBC Asian Boxing Council Silver Super Lightweight title



"This will be my fourth rodeo with these guys [Ringstar] They're the number one promotion in Asia," says George.

The former NZ Champion will face Reymond Yanong from the Philippines for the vacant World Boxing Council Asian Boxing Council Silver Super Lightweight Title.

"Most of his fights he’s won by knockout, he’s going to be dangerous," says George.

The Hamilton-based George, 28, has 16 wins with 9 K.O's and will look to make a name in the super lightweight [63kgs] division.



A win will put George in the top 30 WBC Federation, a first for a New Zealand boxer.

George will mix preparations and spar with UFC fighters Kai Kara-France and Shane Young this week in Auckland.

“Instead of us being against each other it’s about bringing each other up”.

The fight will be held at the Roar of Singapore event in Singapore on the 29th March, 2019.