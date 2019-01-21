Topic: Boxing

George ready for sixth title fight

By Tamati Tiananga
  • Auckland

Boxer Cairo George set to step into the ring for sixth title fight in his career across three divisions.

The former New Zealand will face a top ranked fighter from the Philippines for the vacant WBC Asian Boxing Council Silver Super Lightweight title

"This will be my fourth rodeo with these guys [Ringstar] They're the number one promotion in Asia," says George. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cairo George gets it done! #roarofsg5

A post shared by Ringstar Boxing Asia (@ringstarasia) on Sep 29, 2018 at 5:29am PDT

The former NZ Champion will face Reymond Yanong from the Philippines for the vacant World Boxing Council Asian Boxing Council Silver Super Lightweight Title.

"Most of his fights he’s won by knockout, he’s going to be dangerous," says George.

The Hamilton-based George, 28, has 16 wins with 9 K.O's and will look to make a name in the super lightweight [63kgs] division. 


A win will put George in the top 30 WBC Federation, a first for a New Zealand boxer.

George will mix preparations and spar with UFC fighters Kai Kara-France and Shane Young this week in Auckland. 

“Instead of us being against each other it’s about bringing each other up”.

The fight will be held at the Roar of Singapore event in Singapore on the 29th March, 2019.

Related stories: Boxing

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    9 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    10 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community