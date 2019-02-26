Former Tall Black captain Cameron to coach NZ U17s Girls

Basketball New Zealand’s determination to sign top-line coaches for the junior national teams has been rewarded again as Pero Cameron agrees to be the Head Coach for the Aon New Zealand Under 17 girls team.

The Tall Blacks legend and FIBA Hall of Famer is looking forward to working with girls at the elite level of the game, adding this will be a fresh addition to his career.

“It’s my first time at this level with the girls. In Australia I do coach a girls’ high-school team and occasionally a rep’ team, but this is a new challenge for me and something I’m pretty excited about.”

The Tall Blacks assistant coach says the national junior teams are now seeing some fantastic opportunities to compete on the world stage thanks to FIBA placing Oceania into the Asia Zone.

“I think the last couple of years have shown, through our shift from Oceania to Asia, that a lot of our age-group teams are making these medal spots and then get to go to the worlds".