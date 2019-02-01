Former Kiwi Fern Tupaea's journey back to footy field

The full-time mother to her two beautiful kids, baby son, Rico Message [Three months old] and 8-year old daughter Latayah Message, looks to make a return to the footy field this season but is yet to confirm a club.

“The challenges will be trying to play sports, exercise and breastfeed at the same time especially when I have two children”

“There’s so much talent out there, there’s a lot of ladies out there that inspire me to push a lot harder”

“It’s such an awesome stepping stone for us, there’s so much opportunity”

The 29-Year old has had to balance māmā life with fitness. The 2014 New Zealand Women’s Player of the Year adds current Kiwi Ferns co-captain Honey Hireme are great examples on how to juggle mother life.

The introduction of the very first NRL Women's Premiership in 2018 has opened Tupaea's eyes to what's on offer in the future.

The Warriors will be holding a trial in the coming weeks. At this stage Tupaea is still undecided if she will attend, adding this will depend on her fitness.